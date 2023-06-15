On ‘Operation Lotus’, TS Singhdeo said, many parties have simple contact, no intention of leaving Congress

Raipur : Chhattisgarh’s Health Minister TS Singhdev made it clear on Wednesday that many parties have approached him, but at the moment there is no intention of leaving the Congress. Health Minister TS Singhdeo was asked by reporters whether the BJP had approached him to include him in their party under ‘Operation Lotus’? Answering this question, he said that this is not about Operation Lotus. Whenever someone sees a scope, then those political parties take initiative. I will not leave Congress and join any other party. Whatever responsibility the party gives me, I will do that work. He said that it is true that many parties had approached him, he wants to clarify this.

put his side in front of the party

Talking to the media after the conference of Congress workers in Ambikapur, Health Minister TS Singhdev had said that he has presented his side to the party. Surguja District Congress Committee President Rakesh Gupta, who was present at the worker’s conference, told that during the meeting, Health Minister TS Singhdev had said that leaders of BJP and other parties are contacting him to include him in his party. Gupta told that TS Singhdev had said in the party’s worker conference that he would rather sit at home than join the BJP.

Split in Chhattisgarh Congress: Minister TS Singhdev resigns, Bhupesh Baghel convenes CLP meeting in the evening

True soldier of Congress TS Singhdev

Congress state president Mohan Markam said that TS Singhdev is our senior leader, BJP tries to woo him, but he is a true soldier of the Congress party. That’s why BJP’s Operation Lotus will not be successful in Chhattisgarh. Assembly elections are to be held in Chhattisgarh by the end of this year. In the state, Health Minister Singhdev is considered an opponent of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.