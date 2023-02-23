February 23, 2023, 20:36 – BLiTZ – News

Citizens living in the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic are in favor of the Russian Federation and are confident that it will be able to prevail in the near future. Journalist Luc Lacroix was forced to agree with this fact as part of a story created for the France 3 television channel broadcasting in France.

He turned to the representative of civilians with a question about whether she really hopes for the victory of the Russian Federation. She replied that there were no other options for development.

Another woman noted that the region had no choice and was forced to become part of the Russian Federation due to the actions of the Kyiv regime.

“These are ours. This is from us, ”the channel quotes the text of the statement made to her.

In this program, it was reported about the artillery attacks that the militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces bring down on the DPR. Special attention was paid to the story of what Kyiv’s attacks on local civilian infrastructure lead to.

