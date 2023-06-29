On the day of the famous Rangrodi Dham of Bahurenge Khunti, there is an influx of devotees to worship Lord Shiva in Sawan.

Khunti: The days of the famous Rangrodi Dham of Khunti will now change. Rangrodi Dham will be developed by the district administration. Regarding this, DDC Nitish Kumar Singh, under the leadership of MP representative Manoj Kumar, inspected Rangrodi Dham on Thursday. He also worshiped Lord Shiva at Rangrodi Dham. During this, while talking to the villagers, discussed about the development of Rangrodi.

Will be developed as a tourist destination

MP representative Manoj Kumar said that according to the demand of the villagers, siege and bridge should be built from the mesh of Rangrodi Dham complex. Rangrodi Dham should be marked as a tourist destination. DDC assured to fulfill the demands. He said that Rangrodi Dham is a very beautiful place. Here Shivling is situated inside the cave. This place is a good place according to faith and tourism. It can also be developed as a picnic spot. This place will be improved by the district administration. Apart from this, basic facilities will also be restored for the devotees. During this, the villagers also demanded for the widening of the road. Chief Chhotrai Munda, chief Badhwa Oraon, village head, priest and Pahan were present on the occasion along with others.

Shivling is inside the cave

Shivling in Rangrodi Dham located in Rangrodi village is situated in a cave inside the Kanchi river. To worship here, devotees have to enter inside the cave in the river. Despite being a very narrow cave, all the devotees can easily go inside. It is believed that all the wishes sought here are fulfilled. There is an influx of devotees in Sawan. A big Tusu fair is held here on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

