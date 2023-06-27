On the instructions of Jharkhand High Court, investigation started in the case of death of 28 patients in RIMS, retired judge examined the documents

An investigation has been started in the case of death of 28 patients during the strike in RIMS in 2018. Retired judges are conducting the investigation on the instructions of the High Court. Retired judge SK Dubey reached RIMS three days ago and took complete information about the case. The Legal Cell of RIMS has been instructed to provide all the documents during the strike.

The Legal Cell has prepared a list of the death figures provided by the MRD (Medical Records Department). Complete list and documents of death will be made available. It may be noted that in the year 2018, there was a dispute between the patient admitted in RIMS and his family members. After this the junior doctors and nurses went on strike. The effect of the strike was that 28 patients died that day.

In this whole matter, the police had registered an FIR against the junior doctors and nurses, but no action could be taken. After this the matter had reached the court, in which the court had asked what action the government had taken against the culprits in this whole matter. After this, the order to conduct the investigation was given by the court.