On the issue of employed teachers, Sushil Modi challenged the left parties, said – withdraw the support if you have the courage

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that pro-government leftist parties are only shedding crocodile tears on the legitimate demand of those agitating against the new rules of teacher appointment. If you have the courage, then the Left parties should decide to withdraw support from the Nitish government on the issue of teachers’ demand.

Government is cheating many candidates

Sushil Modi said that instead of listening to the employed teachers, the government is threatening them. He said that the government is cheating thousands of candidates who passed TET in 2019 and were waiting for appointment letters. Till now they were being wooed only by giving assurances and they were being shown the way of BPSC.

State worker status should be given without any exam

Sushil Modi said that it is unjust to force the candidates who have done B.Ed and passed TET-STET to pass the third exam through BPSC to become government teachers. More than four lakh employed teachers should be given the status of state workers without any examination. Their planning has been done according to the procedure decided by the government. Modi said that the employed teachers have the right to agitate against the wrong policies of the government, but they should keep their protest peaceful without disrupting the education of the students.

If the new teacher’s manual is not withdrawn, then the protest will continue

On the other hand, the Secondary Teachers’ Association staged a sit-in protest against the new teachers’ manual on Tuesday. Union President Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said that on the second day also teachers have protested in different districts of the state. He said that if the teacher’s manual is not withdrawn, the sit-in and hunger strike will continue on behalf of the teachers. If the demand is not met, the teacher’s organization will protest during the Legislature session in July. While leading the dharna, Sangh’s Patna District President Nityanand Rai said that in the new teacher’s manual, he urged to give the status of state workers to the previously employed teachers. Union’s District Secretary Jitendra Kumar, members Sudhir Kumar, Santosh Kumar, Shailendra Kumar and others were present on the occasion.