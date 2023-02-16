February 16, 2023, 08:44 – BLiTZ – News On the night of February 16, an unusual missile attack was carried out on the territory of Ukraine. Explosions occurred in Zaporozhye, Cherkasy, Lvov, Poltava, Sumy, Odessa, Nikolaev and Dnepropetrovsk regions. Writes about it “Russian Spring”.

The missiles were launched from the ships of the Russian Navy, and the alarm covered the entire territory of Ukraine.

Massive launches of air defense missiles were recorded, which lasted about an hour. Ukrainian sources claim that most of the missiles were decoys aimed at checking air defenses.

It is possible that air defense facilities were hit, and, most likely, additional strikes were carried out on them. It is also known about the defeat of a certain critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region.

“During the air raid, a critical infrastructure object in the Lviv region was hit. There were no injuries or casualties. The fire was extinguished,” said the head of the military administration of the region Maxim Kozitsky.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrey Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

