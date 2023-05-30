On the persuasion of farmer leader Naresh Tikait, the wrestlers did not immerse the medal in the Ganges, gave an ultimatum of 5 days

farmer leader naresh ticket On Tuesday, protesting wrestlers were stopped from throwing their medals in the river Ganga and the government was criticized by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Gave five days time to act on demands of sexual harassment allegations against. Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Naresh Tikait, who is also the brother of BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, reached Har Ki Pauri to extend support to the protesting wrestlers.

Naresh Tikait said this

Naresh Tikait said that wrestlers need to practice on mats in the stadium, but they were ill-treated and forced to sit at Jantar Mantar and now at the holy Ganga Ghat. In fact, action should be taken against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. We are with the truth and the farmers’ movement has shown that truth will win sooner or later. Some of India’s top wrestlers had arrived at Haridwar to ‘immerse’ their medals as a mark of protest on the banks of river Ganga, demanding the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan over allegations of sexual harassment.

Fasting plan at India Gate

Wrestler Brij Bhushan has been camping at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since April 23 demanding action against Sharan Singh. Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia announced earlier today that they will throw their medals in the holy river at 6 pm along with other protesting wrestlers. Sakshi had said that these medals are our life and soul. We are going to throw them in the Ganges. There is no point in living after that, so we will sit on hunger strike till death at India Gate.

Haridwar police refused to stop the wrestlers

Tuesday is Ganga Dussehra in Haridwar, on which day many people come to worship. TV footage showed wrestlers crying and holding their medals as they prepared to throw them into the river. Hours after the wrestlers announced their plan, the Haridwar police said they would not prevent the wrestlers from entering the district or immersing the medals.

#WATCH , Crowd gathers around protesting wrestlers in Haridwar who have come to immerse their medals in river Ganga as a mark of protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/YhN1oxOFtr

— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023



Fast unto death not allowed at India Gate

Wrestlers who were removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site by the Delhi Police on Sunday said they will sit on hunger strike till death at India Gate after immersing their medals in the Ganges. Quoting officials aware of the matter, PTI said that the Delhi Police, however, would not allow the aggrieved wrestlers to stage a sit-in at India Gate. Police said that India Gate is not a protest site and we will not allow them to protest there.

Anil Kumble came out in support of wrestlers



Veteran cricketer Anil Kumble supported the protesting wrestlers. He said that it was disappointing to hear about the scuffle with our wrestlers on May 28. Anything can be resolved through proper dialogue. Hoping for a solution as soon as possible.