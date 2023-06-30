On the request of the Jharkhand government, the High Court removed the ban, yet the map of the buildings is not being passed, people are worried for 7 months

Rana Pratap / Uttam Mahato, Ranchi:

The map of buildings is not being approved by Ranchi Municipal Corporation and Ranchi Regional Development Authority (RRDA). Due to this people are worried for seven months. This is the situation when the ban imposed on passing the map has been lifted. Hearing on 18 May 2023, on the request of the state government (Let’s petition), the High Court had lifted the ban on passing the map.

The division bench of Justice S Chandrasekhar and Justice Ratnakar Bhengra had said that there should be no delay in passing the map of the buildings. The pending map of the buildings should also be executed in the new Auto DCR software within the prescribed time limit and the status report should be filed during the next hearing. The date of June 30 has been fixed for the next hearing.

Here, Ranchi Municipal Corporation and RRDA have not approved even a single map even after the High Court lifted the ban. In this regard, the officials of the Corporation and RRDA say that the new Auto DCR software has not been made available to the Municipal Corporation and RRDA by the Urban Development Department.

Here is the case:

In addition to the prescribed fee, illegal amount was demanded for the approval of the map of the buildings. The map was not approved for not giving illegal amount. 30 to 50 thousand for a small house and Rs. 20-30 per square feet was charged for passing the map of the apartment.

Taking seriously the news published in ‘Prabhat Khabar’ regarding illegal recovery in the map case, the High Court had converted it into a writ petition. On December 1, 2022, the High Court had banned the passing of the map by Ranchi Municipal Corporation and RRDA. Also asked to simplify the process of passing the map, so that people do not have to worry about getting the map passed.

Changes made in map approval system



On behalf of the state government, Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan urged to remove the ban and told that a change has been brought in the map approval system of the buildings. Changes have been made in view of the orders of the High Court and the problems of the people. Now five steps have been made to pass the map. Along with this, time limit has also been fixed for all the steps. The town planner will pass the map of the two-storey building, while the city commissioner will pass the map of the building above two-storey.

The work of the map was stopped for a few days due to improvement in the software. Now this work is in the final stage. Very soon the work of map approval will start in Municipal Corporation and RRDA.

Gajanand Ram, Town Planner, Urban Development