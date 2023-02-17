Oncologist Utyashev named ways to prevent melanoma

February 17, 2023, 08:14 – BLiTZ – News

Oncologist, Candidate of Medical Sciences, leader of the group on melanoma, skin tumors and sarcomas of the Institute of Oncology of the branch of the Israeli clinic “Hadassah” in Skolkovo Igor Utyashev said that for the prevention of melanoma it is important to prevent ultraviolet damage to the skin, monitor its condition and protect it with clothes and special creams. This writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

According to the expert, the main causes of melanoma are skin damage caused by sunburn or artificial ultraviolet radiation.

He warned that ultraviolet hits the skin even in cloudy weather. In this regard, the doctor urged to wear special protective clothing when exposed to the sun for a long time.

Utyashev added that exposed areas of the body must be protected with sunscreen. It is noted that they must have a protection level of more than 30. In addition, it is imperative to wear a hat from ultraviolet radiation.

The next recommendation is to be more careful in the solarium, but it is better to completely abandon it, since no one doses the level of ultraviolet radiation in the solarium.

“If some suspicious formations have appeared on the surface of the skin, and they are growing, then this is a reason to come to an oncodermatologist or dermatologist to rule out a skin tumor,” the expert concluded.

