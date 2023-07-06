One arrested in Ranchi violence case, police sought permission to issue warrant against 39 people

In the Ranchi violence case, the Daily Market police station has arrested one of the accused, Aman Mansuri, son of Mustaq Mansuri, a resident of Second Street, Hindpiri. He has been arrested on the basis of CCTV footage. The accused has accepted his crime and was sent to jail on Wednesday. Here, in the same case, the police has applied in the CJM’s court to issue warrants against 39 people.

Three notices have been given against them under 41(A). Even after that, when those people did not surrender, an application has been given to issue warrant against them. It may be known that on June 10, 2022, after the statement of BJP’s suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the miscreants had created a ruckus in the main road.

During this, the police opened fire, in which two youths were killed. In this case, an FIR was registered in the Daily Market police station and other police stations. In which many people were nominated, while some were made accused of non-priority.

Hearing to be held in the High Court on July 12



The Jharkhand High Court had heard a PIL filed on June 10, 2022, demanding an inquiry by the NIA and the ED into the violence that took place on Main Road (Ranchi). A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen heard the case through video conferencing. The bench had directed the state government to file a status report of the investigation in the matter. Now the next hearing in this matter will be held on July 12.