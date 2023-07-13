One bridge each to be built in Bihar’s Saharsa, Purnia and Katihar, 437 crore approved for Mithapur-Mahuli elevated road

The Bihar government has approved the proposal to construct one high-level bridge each in three districts of the state, Saharsa, Purnia and Katihar, with the intention of increasing the facilities for the movement of people. Along with this, the state government has approved Rs 437 crore for the construction of an elevated road between Mithapur ROB to Sipara in Patna and a four-lane road from Mahuli to Punpun. A total of 17 proposals have been approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. In this, cabinet has also given approval of about Rs 450 crore for modernization of dilapidated electric wires.

Rs 450 crore for Mithapur-Mahuli elevated road amount sanctioned

If official sources are to be believed after the cabinet meeting, the proposal for the construction of new bridges in Purnia, Saharsa and Katihar was given by the Road Construction Department. A high level bridge has to be constructed here. Along with the construction of a 2.1 km elevated road between Patna’s Mithapur ROB to Sipara, a four-lane road is to be constructed between Mahuli and Punpun. The total length of this project from Patna to Punpun is around 11 kms. At present, 6.7 kilometer elevated road is being constructed from Sipara to Mahuli. The elevated road from the south-western end of the Mithapur flyover to the Ramgovind Singh Mahuli railway stop will be helpful in getting rid of the jam. Its completion is expected to ease vehicular movement on the southern side of the city.

Chief Minister Mithapur-Mahuli elevated road was inspected

The Chief Minister had inspected this construction work just two days back and had instructed to complete it by December. After this, the cabinet has approved Rs 437 crore to complete this road construction work by December 2023.

Allowance of old pensioners increased

After considering two separate proposals, the cabinet has also approved the proposal to increase the dearness allowance of the old pension system pensioners. According to the sources, on the recommendation of the Fifth Finance Commission, the dearness allowance has been increased by 16 percent for pensioners receiving pension. After the increase, now 412 percent dearness allowance will be given to the concerned pensioners. Earlier, he was getting 396 percent allowance. Similarly, with the recommendation of the Sixth Finance Commission, the dearness allowance has been increased by nine percent for pensioners receiving pension. They will now get 221 per cent dearness allowance. At present, their dearness allowance is 212 per cent.

Appointment rules of pollution control board approved

The cabinet has also approved the proposal for the appointment of pollution control board and constitution of promotion rules. Apart from this, after discussing a proposal of the Water Resources Department, the cabinet has given the green signal to dismiss Prem Prakash, executive engineer of the Water Resources Department, from his post. The cabinet has also approved the proposal to sack Ravi Shankar Prasad Singh, Director of Agriculture Department.

