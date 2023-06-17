One crore rupees allocated to each zone to improve the power system in UP, CM Yogi gave instructions to UPPCL

Lucknow. In view of the severe heat and demand for electricity in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has taken a big decision. To make the state’s electricity system smooth and better, the Yogi government has allocated one crore rupees to each zone. CM Yogi had expressed his displeasure on the undeclared power cut in the state on Friday itself. CM Yogi had given strict instructions to the Energy Minister and the President of UPPCL and other officials to buy additional electricity and make it available to the general public. He had said that in the midst of the scorching heat, sufficient electricity should be available to every village and every city. If needed, electricity should be purchased and supplied. There is no dearth of money with the UP government. UPPCL has taken this step following the instructions of the CM.

Letter sent to all discoms

UPPCL Chairman M Devraj has informed Purvanchal, Paschimanchal, Madhyanchal and Dakshinchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam by sending a letter in this regard. It has been written in the letter with instructions that approval has already been given by your Board of Directors for various works under the Business Plan for the year 2022-23. Further action is being taken in this sequence. In view of the current summer season, permission is given to each Zonal Chief Engineer of your Distribution Corporation to spend up to one crore rupees for carrying out various necessary works under the business plan with the condition that its post facto approval will be given without the Board of Directors. Get the delay. Compliance of all the rules must be ensured while executing the work.

Electricity supply should be ensured according to the fixed schedule

Before this, the UPPCL chairman has directed all the managing directors to ensure supply of 18-hour electricity in rural areas as per the Chief Minister’s intention. If for some reason there is no power supply for 18 hours, then it should be ensured in the second shift. While giving instructions to solve the problem of low voltage, the Speaker said that due to lack of humidity in summer, consumers have to face the problem of low voltage. For whose diagnosis, increase the voltage from the transmission sub-stations. Consumers should be made aware of technical measures to remove low-voltage.

Appointed Feeder Manager

For monitoring the supply distribution loss of each feeder, all work related to revenue feeder, dedicated feeder managers have been appointed to the junior engineer level personnel. In view of the current summer season and increasing electricity demand, it is necessary that if there is any disturbance in the supply of feeders and feeders entrusted to them by the feeder managers, then it should be rectified immediately and the supply system should be maintained strong in every case. . If there is a local fault, it should be ensured that it is rectified immediately. If the responsibility is not properly discharged by any feeder manager and junior engineer, it should be ensured that disciplinary action is taken against them immediately.

Supply will be monitored every hour

The chairman has also directed that for immediate redressal of problems related to power supply, effective monitoring system should be ensured through the power distribution corporation headquarters and the control room set up at the district level. The contact number of the control room must be shared with the local public representatives and consumers. The control room set up at the level of Vidyut Vitran Nigam should share the supply information of every district with the control room (0522-2288737, 2288738 and 0522-2287747) set up at the UPPCL level every hour.