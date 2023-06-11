One crore rupees was sent from Bihar to Pakistan, Siwan police arrested three businessmen of international hawala gang

Siwan Police of Bihar has got great success. Police has exposed the gang sending money from Saudi Arabia and other countries through hawala to other countries including Pakistan, Israel, Bangladesh. The police have arrested three accused involved in this business. At the same time, the police is searching for three accused, including the mastermind of the gang, living in Bhagwanpur Haat police station area of ​​Siwan district. Rs 2.67 lakh, weapons and other materials have been recovered from the arrested businessmen. On Sunday, SP Shailesh Kumar Sinha gave information about the disclosure of the international hawala gang by holding a press conference.

ATM and swipe machine found with weapons

SP Shailesh Kumar Sinha told that the police had received information that some people from Gopalganj, Harendra Singh’s house in Brahmasthan of Bhagwanpur Haat police station area, are gathering and calculating foreign money. After this, the SP formed a police team under the leadership of SDPO Maharajganj and ordered the raid. When the police team raided there under the leadership of SDPO, a rifle, a revolver, 18 bullets, vehicle, Rs 2.67 lakh, sim card, debit card, laptop, swipe machine, mobile etc were recovered from there.

Banka: More than 200 people fell ill after consuming poisonous food at the wedding ceremony, health department team reached

Sent one crore rupees to Pakistan in a single day

Sheikh Kalim Ahmed, a resident of Mir Alipur village of Thave police station area of ​​Gopalganj district, Rajesh Kumar of Saduchak ward number three of Gopalganj city and Mannu Kumar Singh, a resident of Brahmasthan of Bhagwanpur Haat police station area, were arrested by the police present on the spot. The arrested businessmen said that on the day of the raid, about one crore rupees have been sent to Pakistan through hawala.

Used to trap innocent people by luring them

The leader of the gang of these people is Rajkumar and Vishwajeet Kumar, residents of Brahmasthan, who lure the innocent people of the village and get crores of rupees from abroad in their account. After this they convert into USD in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Israel and other countries and send it to other countries. After this, the police raided the house of mastermind Rajkumar Sharma, from there debit cards of various banks, bank passbooks in the names of several persons, digital cameras, SIM cards of various companies and other objectionable items were recovered. An FIR has been registered in the cyber police station in this matter.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKnuBVL1D24)