One died due to collapse of courtyard wall in Rohtas, condition of two people critical

Rohtas. The courtyard wall of a house collapsed in Malhipur village under Chenari police station area of ​​the district on Wednesday morning, due to which a middle-aged man died. Two people have been seriously injured in this accident. The deceased has been identified as Dwarka Prajapati, a resident of Malhipur village. At the same time, after treating the injured patients Paswan and Buchu Paswan in a private clinic, the doctors referred them to Banaras for better treatment.

Two people have got serious injuries

Regarding the incident, it is told that Dwarka Prajapati was sleeping near the wall in his courtyard and his neighbor Rogi Paswan, Buchu Paswan was also sleeping. The wall of the courtyard suddenly collapsed on Wednesday morning. In this, all three got buried under it. The relatives pulled them out, but Dwarka Prajapati had died, while Rogi Paswan and Buchu Paswan were seriously injured. Rogi Paswan and Buchu Paswan were admitted to a private clinic. Both have serious injuries in their waist. At the same time, the villagers say that the old wall fell due to rain.

The body was sent for postmortem

Shambhu Kumar, Station President of Chinari, said that information was received through the villagers that a mud house had collapsed, some people were buried in it. After getting the information, the team reached the spot with force and saw that three people were buried, in which one has died. Two were immediately sent to Banaras for better treatment. The dead body has been sent to Sasaram for postmortem. Will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.