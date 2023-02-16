One killed in shooting at Texas mall

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at the Cielo Vista shopping center in El Paso, Texas. This became known on Thursday, February 16.

The incident happened on February 15th. Local police said one person was arrested. Police Sergeant Robert Gomez stressed that El Paso law enforcement continues to investigate and search for suspects in and around the mall.

Details and causes of the incident. According to unconfirmed information, the shooting began at the food court of the shopping center.

“It was chaotic. People were running. They were scared, ”the TV channel reports the words of Gomez. CNN.

The local police warned on Twitter that the crime scene could still be dangerous for citizens. In this regard, local residents were urged to avoid visiting the area.

Earlier, on February 13, it became known that the man who fired on the territory of the University of the US State of Michigan was found dead. The local police said that the offender self-inflicted injury, from which he died.

The shooting was reported near Burke Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing on February 13. State police, first responders and local law enforcement immediately arrived on the scene. Students were urged to find shelters and not leave them until the operation to neutralize the shooter was completed.

As a result, three people died, five more were hospitalized.

On February 6, a 19-year-old girl died in a shooting at a rap concert in Arkansas. The police detained two suspected men after the incident, but they have not yet been charged. Law enforcement officials continued to search for the suspects.

Prior to this, on January 31, analysts at the Gun Violence Archive portal estimated that in the first month of 2023, at least 1.5 thousand people became victims of a mass shooting in the United States. It is noted that during this period, 22 children were killed and 44 more were injured by firearms. Among teenagers, the figures are even higher: 124 dead and 295 injured.

