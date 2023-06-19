One lakh wells will be built in Jharkhand, CM Hemant Soren warned – wells should be built on the ground, not on paper

Ranchi: In the Birsa irrigation well scheme, wells should be visible on the ground, there should be no paper game. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said these things during the review of the works of Rural Development Department. The Chief Minister said that negligence in this is not right. Let us tell you that with the convergence of the state government and MNREGA, a total of one lakh wells are to be constructed in different phases under the Birsa Irrigation Well Promotion Scheme, but the Chief Minister did not seem happy about the progress of the work and wanted the benefits of the scheme to be distributed to the villagers as soon as possible. ordered to be given to This scheme has been launched in the current financial year, so that water conservation can be strengthened and awareness can be spread among the people about water harvesting.

Well construction target in two phases

Under the Birsa irrigation well scheme, 30 thousand wells are to be constructed in the first phase and 70 thousand wells in the second phase. The government will complete the construction work of 50 thousand wells in the financial year 2023-24 and the remaining 50 thousand wells by November 15, 2024. In the scheme, there is a plan to give priority to Birsa Harit Gram, beneficiaries related to agricultural work, and beneficiaries of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Awas Yojana. Along with this, to maintain the stability and usefulness of the constructed wells, instructions have been given to do water harvesting and water and soil conservation works on a large scale around the wells.

Wells will be constructed in all districts

Till now the approval of 16936 wells has been received in the first phase. The construction work of 3822 wells is going on. Maximum 8386 in Giridih, 7314 in Ranchi, 6460 in Palamu, 5973 in Hazaribagh, 5212 in West Singhbhum, 5022 in Dumka, 4876 in Bokaro, 4729 in Deoghar, 4608 in Godda, 4291 in East Singhbhum, 3949 in Sahebganj, Gumla 3876, 3901 in Dhanbad, 3706 in Chatra, 3120 in Pakur, 2877 in Jamtara, 2804 in Latehar, 2560 in Koderma, 2438 in Ramgarh, 2292 in Simdega and 1606 in Lohardaga have been kept till 15 November 2024.

