March 14 - BLiTZ. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is one of the top contenders for the presidency of the United States. Elections in the country will be held next year. The politician is convinced that the Ukrainian crisis does not fall into the list of America's national interests. His statement was made on the Fox News television channel.

DeSantis emphasized that the States have a lot of national interests. Among them are energy security, independence, the development of the army and culture, containment of the PRC, etc. The situation in Russia and Ukraine is not one of them.

As a reminder, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine since 2022. The United States provides military assistance to Kyiv.