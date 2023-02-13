One person died after a truck-train collision in the US

One person has died after a truck collided with a freight train northeast of Houston, Texas, USA. This was reported on Monday, February 13, by a local publication. Houston Public Media.

The exact causes and circumstances of the incident are unknown.

It is reported that the driver of the truck was killed. Also, as a result of the accident, 21 wagons of the train derailed. Moreover, part of the railway track was also damaged.

A hazardous materials team is working at the scene of the incident, monitoring air quality and possible releases to the environment as part of the precautionary measures.

“From what we are told and shown, there are no major chemicals to worry about. It’s more like household chemicals on board for retail,” said Troy Teller, a local police lieutenant.

According to environmentalists, about 358 more liters of diesel fuel leaked out of the truck.

Due to the accident, part of the roads adjacent to the accident site was temporarily blocked.

Earlier, on February 5, a freight train derailed in the US state of Ohio. As a result of the incident, out of more than 150 cars, almost a third of the train left the track. Some of them later caught fire. The wagons were carrying highly toxic vinyl chloride.

For safety reasons, during the liquidation of the accident, rescuers evacuated about 2,000 residents of a settlement nearby to the place where the wagons left.

