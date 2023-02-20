One person died and five were injured in an accident on Sakhalin

In the Uglegorsk district of the Sakhalin region, as a result of a collision between a passenger car and a minivan, a person was killed, five more were injured. It is reported by IA SakhalinMedia with reference to the UGIBDD of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Sakhalin Region.

The accident occurred on February 19 at the 3rd km of the road leading to the village of Udarnoye. It was previously established that the driver of the Isuzu Bighorn did not choose a safe speed, lost control and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a Toyota Hiace minivan.

As a result of the accident, the passenger of the minivan died. Five more people, including two teenagers, were injured.

A check has been organized into the fatal collision, all circumstances are being established by law enforcement officers.

Last Saturday, February 18, on the 533rd km of the Khabarovsk-Vladivostok highway, a Toyota Vitz passenger car and a MAN truck collided. The 28-year-old driver of the passenger car and his 66-year-old passenger were killed.