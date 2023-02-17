One person died and one was injured in an accident with a van in Tatarstan

In the Menzelinsky district of Tatarstan, as a result of a collision between a passenger car and a van, one person was killed, another was injured. The Republican State Traffic Inspectorate reports this on its Telegram channel.

The accident occurred on the evening of February 16 at the 1087th km of the M-7 Volga highway. It was preliminary established that the 33-year-old driver of a Mitsubishi car did not choose a safe speed and drove into the oncoming lane to overtake under a prohibition sign, where he collided with a Ford van, writes InKazan.ru.

As a result of a head-on collision, the driver of the passenger car died on the spot. The van overturned on impact and the driver was injured. Information about the condition of the man is not given.

“It should be noted that the Mitsubishi driver was not properly fastened with a seat belt,” the traffic police said in a statement.

As told to IA “Tatar-inform” eyewitnesses of the accident, the car was from Bashkiria, and the van had Moscow numbers. All circumstances of the accident are established by law enforcement officers.

On the same day, on the Kazan-Orenburg highway in Tatarstan, a passenger car collided head-on with a truck. A 61-year-old woman and a 16-year-old teenager were fatally injured.