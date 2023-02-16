One person died in a fire on an electric train in Moscow

One person was found dead after a fire broke out in the last car of a commuter train near Rostokino station in northeast Moscow. This became known on February 17.

In total, three fires were found in the car. Three people were evacuated due to the fire.

According to emergency services, the area of ​​the fire was 7 square meters. meters. At the moment the fire is extinguished.

The causes of the incident and the passenger’s death are being established.

Earlier, on February 16, a box at a gas station caught fire in the Tabasaran district of the Khuchni settlement in Dagestan. The cause was a gas fire. One person was injured as a result of the incident. He was hospitalized with burns to his hands and face.

On the eve of the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a case after the girl died, caught on the train in the suburban town of Shchelkovo. According to Izvestia, she caught her backpack on an electric train near the Voronok station. The deceased was a ninth grade student. When she was found books and notebooks, as well as a rose – apparently, the schoolgirl was returning from a date.

