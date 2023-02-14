One person died in a shooting at the University of Michigan

At least one person has died in a shooting at Michigan State University. This is reported by the newspaper on February 13 Detroit News with reference to a university representative.

“The suspect is still at large and is believed to be on foot. All people on campus and in the neighboring community should immediately take shelter in place and secure the room in which they are, ”the newspaper quotes university spokeswoman Emily Gerrant as saying.

According to the channel ABC Newsthere were reports of “numerous casualties”.

According to police, the shooting took place near Burke Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing.

“I was briefed about the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with the University Public Safety Division, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s embrace the Spartan community tonight. We’ll keep everyone posted as we learn more,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted.

Netizens report that at least six people were injured. Details are being clarified.

Earlier, on February 5, as a result of shooting at a rap concert in Arkansas (USA), a girl was killed, four more people were injured.

