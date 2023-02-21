One person died after an explosion and subsequent fire in the building of the I. Schumann & Co. ironworks. in Ohio, reports February 21 fox news referring to doctors.

Witnesses reported that the explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. plant. metal and paint shop in Oakwood Village after 2:00 pm. The company produces copper alloys. The Oakwood Village Fire Department said 13 people were injured and taken to hospital. One of the victims was in critical condition.

A large column of smoke was visible in the air. The cause of the explosion has not yet been established. The fire has now been brought under control, but local residents complain about smoke and the smell of burning oil.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that at least 14 people were injured, with burns and other injuries from flying debris and molten metal.

This is another major incident in Ohio. On February 4, a major railway accident, in which the train derailed and crashed into a building near the town of East Palestine, became known. Chemical tanks overturned and exploded.

At the same time, US President Joe Biden did not find time to visit the state, he went to Poland. Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green rebuked him for this. She pointed out that such a president has no place in the White House, because because of him the Ukrainian actor controls the country’s army.