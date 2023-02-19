As a result of the shelling in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk, one person was killed, 11 were injured, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR said.

“As a result of the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (Armed Forces of Ukraine. – Ed.) in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk, the number of wounded increased to 11, one more person died,” the headquarters’ Telegram channel said.

Earlier that day, residents of Donetsk told Izvestia about the moment the UAF shelled the city center. According to them, Ukrainian nationalists deliberately fire at residential buildings where civilians live.

The mayor of the city, Aleksey Kulemzin, noted that the kindergarten received damage during the impact – all the glass in the windows was broken in the building.

The DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes in Kiev (JCCC) notified that the Ukrainian military fired 40 rockets from the MLRS at the Kievsky and Voroshilovsky districts of Donetsk in two minutes.

During the shelling, a park area next to a children’s ice slide was hit. The projectile also hit the roof of the Krupskaya library, the Altair school and residential buildings were damaged. The shells hit the area of ​​the central market, in addition, during the shelling, the building of the prosecutor’s office was damaged, its roof caught fire.

On February 24 last year, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the LDNR as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

