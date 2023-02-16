“One phenomenon causes another” – a seismologist on the connection between earthquakes in Turkey and Baikal

February 16, 2023, 13:48 – BLiTZ – News The Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Irkutsk region reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 occurred in the waters of Lake Baikal.

The natural phenomenon was noted at 5:35 am Moscow time. The exact scene of the incident is located near the village of Bolshoye Golustnoye.

Shortly before this, several avalanches descended in the regional center of Tajikistan – Khorog, one of which destroyed several buildings. 10 people died.

Vladimir Kosobokov, senior researcher at the Institute of Earthquake Prediction Theory and Mathematical Geophysics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told the correspondent of the BLiTZ whether the earthquakes in Turkey could be connected with what happened in the Irkutsk region and Tajikistan.

“It is possible that there was a small earthquake on Baikal that could be felt by people who are directly in this zone,” he said.

According to the expert, avalanches in Tajikistan happen on their own, even regardless of small earthquakes that can occur somewhere at this time.

“There is nothing unusual about this. But it happens that one phenomenon causes another phenomenon. So, for example, there were cases when earthquakes happened after other earthquakes happened. They often cause landslides and fires, as happened in Turkey, causing a catastrophic death toll,” he recalled.

Kosobokov believes that such unprecedented losses from natural disasters, despite the obvious reason, are connected precisely with the human factor.

“When people build houses, they must still proceed from the characteristics of the region, and not just from the project. In such seismic zones, engineers must ensure that everything is executed in the best possible way, ”he said.

