One thing fixed in life, zero tolerance towards crime-corruption, CM unveiled Scindia’s statue in Mainpuri

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday unveiled the statue of late Union Minister Madhav Rao Scindia at Scindia Tirahe in Mainpuri Nagar. Madhav Rao Scindia died in a plane crash in September 2001 in Bhainsroli village of Bhogaon, Mainpuri. His statue was installed at Scindia Tirahe on Agra Road in the city. When the statue was damaged two years ago, a new one was installed but it was not unveiled.

Foundation stone of 400 crore schemes

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 40 other projects worth ₹ 173 crore along with various projects worth ₹ 238 crore in Mainpuri on Friday. Addressing the meeting, CM Yogi said that we have decided this thing in our life. The government will continuously work with the policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals and corruption and corrupt people. Today work is not done by looking at the face, every person is given the benefit of convenience. Under the guidance and leadership of the PM, one house each has been made available to 54 lakh poor in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The work of constructing one toilet each for 2.61 crore poor people has been done.

Lucknow news in hindi