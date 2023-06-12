One-third seats reserved for women in engineering colleges of Bihar, others will not get admission on these seats

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that one-third of the seats in engineering colleges have been reserved for women. Others will not get admission in their place. If the seats reserved for women remain vacant, then only women should be given admission on that seat. On Monday evening, the Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to 415 newly appointed assistant professors and lecturers of the Department of Science and Technology and said that more appointments would be made in the next few months. The Chief Minister said that we want the name of the Science and Technology Department to be changed. Now there should be a science, technology and technical education department. Very soon the name will be changed by bringing a proposal in the cabinet.

The process of appointment should be faster: CM Nitish

CM said that we want that the process of appointment should be faster. Earlier, engineering-polytechnic institutes were less in Bihar. We decided that there should be an engineering college in every district of the state. Today the building of 37 engineering colleges has been completed. Only Buxar is delayed. He said that along with the students, the arrangement for the accommodation of teachers and staff should also be made in the campus itself. Told the newly appointed teachers to teach the children with all their heart and stay in the campus. No need to run here and there. Today the number of seats in engineering colleges in Bihar has increased to 13775. He said that the state government has given 500 acres of land for IIT. The program was also addressed by Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Science and Technology Minister Sumit Kumar.

CM took a pinch of Science and Technology Minister

Took seriously the conversation on the stage between the Chief Minister, Science and Technology Minister Sumit Singh and the Education Minister. He said that will you talk among yourselves or will you listen too? You guys are talking amongst yourselves. The minister is telling. Your secretary is listening, you are not listening. Listen to us Your father was our friend, wasn’t he? You are young. So listen carefully. Get the work done fast in your department.

hit the center

The Chief Minister also targeted the Central Government. He said that the central government is doing less work and talking more. The central government has not done any work in the last nine years. Just created tension and adopted our plans. We believe only in work. The BJP-led government at the Center does not take anyone’s name today. Leave aside Bapu, she doesn’t even take the names of former Prime Ministers of her own party like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. Without taking the name of Sushil Kumar Modi, he also took a jibe at him. Said- Nothing happens by someone’s speaking.

who got appointment letters

Assistant Professor (Electrical) – 269

Lecturer (Civilian) – 120

Lecturer (Economics) – 26

Total – 415

