One way system will be implemented again in upper market of Ranchi, route will be like this

Ranchi, Ajay Dayal : Again in Upper Bazaar one way The system will be implemented. To end the problem of jam here, this decision has been taken by the officials of the traffic police and the chamber. At present the situation is such that it is difficult to even drive a two wheeler in the upper market. Can’t even think of driving a four wheeler on this road. In Upper Bazar, parking of two wheelers in front of the shop and movement of goods autos, pedestrians and handcart rickshaws on the road is maximum, due to which the situation of jam is created.

How will be the one way route

Vehicles will go from Main Road to Kishori Yadav Chowk (Ratu Road) via Shaheed Chowk, Pustak Path, Gandhi Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, Pyada Toli, Gwala Toli. While vehicles from Ratu Road will not be able to enter the Upper Bazaar directly. Vehicles coming from Ratu Road to Upper Bazar will pass in front of Raj Bhavan via Naga Baba Khatal, Macki Road, Mahavir Chowk, Shraddhanand Road, Subhash Chowk and pass near Ranchi University. Traffic police will be deployed in front of Mahavir Chowk and Raj Bhavan. There is already deployment of traffic police in front of Subhash Chowk.

One way will be done after the parking system is fixed

One way will be implemented after repairing paid parking in Goat market and parking of vendor market. Traffic SP Haris Bin Zaman said that after inspecting the upper market with the office bearer of the chamber, there was a discussion regarding parking. One way will also be implemented after three-four days after the parking system is fixed. The traffic police still have enough force to implement one way. A few days ago, a company women’s battalion from Zap-10 has been given to the traffic department. After training, women police personnel have been deployed at various chowks.

