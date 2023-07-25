oneplus to bring its first foldable smartphone named as oneplus open specifications leaked design revealed check features here sbh

Whatever leaked information related to the smartphone has come to the fore so far, many things have been revealed. If reports are to be believed then the company can use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa core chipset in this premium smartphone. On the other hand, if we look at the storage options, then the company can support 256GB of internal storage with 16GB of RAM. If the reports are to be believed then the camera setup given in this smartphone is also going to be very powerful. The company can provide triple camera setup in the rear of this smartphone, in which its primary camera can be of 50MP, ultra wide camera of 48MP and periscope lens can be of 32MP. At the same time, two 32MP camera sensors are expected to be given in its front for video calling and selfie. According to the information revealed, a large 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED primary display and a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover display can be given in this premium smartphone of OnePlus. Both these displays also support 120Hz fast refresh.