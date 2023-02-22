Onishchenko called the main secret of health – News

February 22, 2023, 15:10 – BLiTZ – News

The outgoing winter with concomitant beriberi, SARS epidemics and stress have greatly affected the health of Russians. Gennady Onishchenko, an epidemiologist, doctor of medical sciences, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told how to resist diseases in the off-season and regain good health. On the air of the BLiTZ, the specialist named the main components of health in the off-season.

“Don’t forget to be in a good mood. Even if you have a good, balanced diet and vitamins you will take scrupulously and on the advice of a doctor, everything is useless without a good mood. Whatever happens, pick it up, ”Yevgeny Onishchenko gave the main advice.

The doctor added that although it is commonly believed that there are no vitamins for mood, everything in the body is interconnected. And properly selected nutrition and vitamin complexes will also help maintain peace of mind.

“If the diet is balanced, then the mood rises. If something is missing, the body itself reminds: hey, get up and look in the refrigerator. Of course, you should not look there too often. Watch your diet, disturbed metabolism also affects mood, ”the specialist concluded.

