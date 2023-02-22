Onishchenko explained why Russians need dietary supplements and vitamin complexes

February 22, 2023, 16:10 – BLiTZ – News

On the air of the BLiTZ, epidemiologist, doctor of medical sciences, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Onishchenko told how to strengthen immunity in the offseason. According to the expert, in the fight for health, Russians should take vitamin complexes and dietary supplements. This is due to the way of life of modern people.

“We will not prescribe drugs for the whole country, but we can give organizational advice. We must take vitamins all year round. But do not eat pills with spoons. Calcium is needed – eat cottage cheese, dairy products. They say: take vitamin C. What is it? These are lemons, vegetables and fruits. If you collect all 13 vitamins that are needed daily, then the daily dose will fit in a poppy seed. But with a modern lifestyle, it is difficult to replenish the norm without dietary supplements and vitamins, ”the specialist noted.

This is due to the fact that the way of life has changed dramatically. Modern people do not need activities: go for water, chop wood. For normal functioning, 1200 kilocalories are enough for us.

“But we will not balance them with natural products, so you need to take dietary supplements made from natural products. Which contain not only vitamins, but also trace elements. There are multivitamins in which 10 vitamins and in the same package one tablet with trace elements. Consult a doctor who will correct the state of health by prescribing a vitamin complex,” Gennady Onishchenko gave advice.

He recalled that vitamins in the body do not accumulate, unlike fat, which is deposited in the sides. Therefore, it is worth reconsidering both the diet and the lifestyle itself.

