Online application for IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2023 starts, know the complete process, direct link

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the notification for IBPS Clerk, Probationary Officer Recruitment 2023. As per the official notification, the online registration process for IBPS Officers (Scale I, Scale II and Scale III) and Office Assistant has started from today, June 1, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website ibps.in by 21 June.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: PET from July 17 to July 22

The institute will conduct Pre-Exam Training (PET) from July 17 to July 22, 2023. Whereas, the online prelims exam will be conducted in August 2023. Candidates belonging to General and OBC categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 850. While SC, ST and other categories candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 175.

IBPS RRB 2023: Direct link to apply

IBPS RRB 2023: Educational Qualification

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) – Candidates should possess Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.

Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager) – Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks.

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) – Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in the relevant trade with minimum 50 percent marks.

Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) – Candidates must have passed Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks.

IBPS RRB 2023: Age Limit

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – The age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 28 years.

Officer Scale-I, II & III – The age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 30 years.

Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) - Candidates age should be between 21 years to 40 years.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Go to the official website ibps.in.

Click on CRPs XII RRB Registration link.

Select the desired posts and proceed to fill the IBPS RRB Application Form.

Complete the registration and pay the application fee.

Submit IBPS RRB Application Form and download the final page.