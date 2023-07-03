Online application for PG enrollment in Patliputra University starts from today, merit list will be released on this day

Notification has been issued regarding enrollment in various courses including PG Regular, Self Finance Course, LLB and M.Ed in Patliputra University. The online application for this will start from July 4 and will continue till July 15. Dean of Student Welfare, Prof AK Nag said that candidates can apply online till July 15 for enrollment in PG Regular Course and PG Self Finance Course session 2023-25.

first merit list on 17 july

In PG courses, applications will run simultaneously for MBA, MCA, MSc Biotech, MSc Environmental Science, MA in Public Administration, MA in Labor and Social Welfare, MSc Electronics and M.L.I.S. The first merit list for regular courses will be released on July 17. With this, nomination will be done till 24 July. The second merit list will be released on July 26, and nominations will be done till August 1. The third merit list will be released on August 3, nominations will be taken till July 8. Apart from this, the merit list for MBA will be released on July 22.

There will be an entrance test for M.Ed and Law

Entrance test will be conducted for admission in M.Ed and law colleges affiliated to Patliputra University. The online application for this will start from July 4 and will continue till July 24. The entrance test will be held on 28 July. In this, general, BC One and BC Two candidates will have to pay two thousand rupees and SCST candidates will have to pay one and a half thousand rupees for the M.Ed nomination application. General, BC One, BC Two candidates will have to pay one and a half thousand rupees and SCST candidates will have to pay one thousand rupees for law enrollment application. BA LLB in Law can take admission in five years and LLB in three years course.

