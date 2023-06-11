Online conversion gang leader Shahnawaz Maqsood arrested in Mumbai, will be brought to UP

Ghaziabad : The absconding accused Shahnawaz Maqsood Khan alias Baddo, who is absconding in the case of conversion through online games in Ghaziabad, UP, has finally been arrested by the Thane Police from Raigad today. Shahnawaz is accused of converting 400 people through mobile games. Shahnawaz is 23 years old, he has been brought to Mumbra police station after being arrested.

Along with Shahnawaz, his associate has also been arrested, who was allegedly helping him. His name has been told as Shahzeb Khan. Mumbra police is questioning him. UP’s Ghaziabad police is also present there.

Ghaziabad police got the location of the accused in Mumbai

In Ghaziabad, Shahnawaz was absconding in the case of converting children by seducing them through online gaming. Shahnawaz alias Baddo used to brain wash minors through gaming app. One accused has already been arrested in this case. After questioning him, the name of the main accused Shahnawaz Khan Maqsood alias Baddo came to the fore. His location was being found in Mumbai and the police was continuously raiding for this.

Mumbra police arrested from Alibag area

In this case, the Ghaziabad police and Mumbra police, who reached Mumbai’s Mumbra on Saturday, had given indications of getting big news in the next 2 days. Police Officer Kumbhar and team of Mumbra Police did a technical analysis of the mobile phones of the accused and his relatives, which gave a clue that the accused was in Worli police limits.

After this, searches were conducted on Sunday with the help of Worli police. However, the accused had left from there as well. After this information was received that he is in Alibaug. Thereafter, Kumbhar and his team went to Alibaug and checked the lodges and cottages at the accused’s hideout till 11 pm and arrested him along with another associate with the help of the local police.

Ghaziabad police will ask for transit remand

Shahnawaz Maqsood Khan alias Baddo has been brought to Mumbra police station after his arrest. In terms of security, barricading has been done outside the police station. Police is going to conduct medical test of Shahnawaz today. Mumbra police will present Baddo in the local court on Monday (June 12). Ghaziabad police will seek transit remand of Baddo from the court, after which he will be brought to Ghaziabad.

