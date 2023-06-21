Onspot admission will be done on remaining 6033 seats of B.Ed in Bihar, seats are vacant in these colleges

Bihar B.Ed Admission: The on-the-spot process for admission in the two-year BEd and Shiksha Shastri session 2023-25 ​​ended on June 20, which has been extended. State Nodal Officer Prof. Ashok Kumar Mehta told that 6,033 seats are left in two-year BEd and Shiksha Shastri. For enrollment on the remaining seats, the enrollment process has been extended from 22 to 26 under the on-the-spot phase for successful and unregistered candidates in the entrance examination of CET BEd 2023. Candidates will complete the admission process by contacting the respective colleges for enrollment after seeing the vacancy on the portal.

Admission till 26th June

Prof. Ashok Mehta told that on Wednesday the official website www.biharcetbed-lnmu.in But the list of remaining seats in the colleges has been uploaded. Candidates can go to the college according to their convenience and complete the admission process from June 22 to 26 under the on-the-spot round. Earlier, admission was done from June 14 to 20 under On the Spot. In this phase, against 37400 seats in 343 B.Ed colleges across the state, 31367 seats ie 83.87 percent candidates have enrolled themselves.

Select colleges only after seeing the vacant seats

Prof. Mehta said that the candidates should not wander here and there for nomination. Candidates should select the colleges only after seeing the vacant seats in the colleges on the website. Candidates should give their application ID to the college in which they will enroll, do not share their application ID with any other college, otherwise the process of enrollment may be interrupted.

Most seats are left in MU, seats full in PU

After the completion of the admission process in the on-the-spot stage, the number of seats left in the institutes across the state are as follows- 2526 in Magadh University Bodh Gaya, 1014 in BRA Bihar University, Muzaffarpur, 929 in MMH University Patna, 592 in Patliputra University, 357 in Aryabhatta Knowledge University, 214 in VKSU Arrah, 173 in TMB University Bhagalpur, 60 in JP University Chapra, 52 in Purnia University, 35 in Lalit Narayan Mithila University Darbhanga, 19 in Munger University, 17 in BNMU, nil in Patna University Patna And for KSDSU Darbhanga there are 45 (Shiksha Shastri only) seats. Candidates can see the complete list of remaining vacant seats in the colleges of these universities on the official website.

You can contact on helpline number

Prof. Mehta told that in the second phase of on-the-spot also, nominations are to be taken by following the rules of nomination. If there is any kind of inconvenience then they can call the helpline number 7314629842 And 9431041694 and email [email protected] You can contact on.