OP Rajbhar more beneficial than Jayant Chaudhary for BJP, revealed in BJP’s internal survey

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party is more favorable than Rashtriya Lok Dal in completing Mission 80 for BJP in Lok Sabha elections 2024. BJP’s internal survey has revealed that BJP is already stronger in the areas of western UP which are influenced by RLD. While forging an alliance with Subhaspa, BJP will gain five to six seats in Purvanchal. As a result, the BJP has handed over the command to Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, taking steps to form an alliance with Subhaspa in the upcoming elections. The BJP leadership is not under any misunderstanding regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The leadership believes that the competition in UP will be very tough. All the opposition parties will be united to defeat the BJP, in such a situation, for the BJP to fulfill its goal, full force will have to be applied on the principle of do or die.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrI8Rk1JVi0)