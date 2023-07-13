Open heart surgery started in Patna’s IGIMS, for the first time a 10-month-old baby was operated

Health facilities are continuously expanding in Bihar. In this series, many works are being done in the capital Patna as well. In the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) of the city, now open heart surgery has also been started for small children. For the first time, on Thursday, an eight-month-old child’s open heart surgery was successfully performed at the CTVS (Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery) department of IGIMS Hospital in the city. After which the child is now completely healthy.

10 month old baby had a hole in his heart

According to the information received, a 10-month-old child of a farmer in Bhojpur district had a hole in his heart. Due to which he had to face many health related problems. The child used to have problem of breathing continuously, cold, cough and fever etc. For this reason, he was brought to IGIMS for examination, where it was told that there was a hole in the heart. Then the child’s open heart surgery was performed by his team under the supervision of Dr. Sheel Avneesh, Head of CTVS Department.

Surgery done under the Chief Minister’s Health Grant Scheme

Dr. Manish Mandal, Deputy Director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, said that for the first time open heart surgery has been performed on a child below one year of age in the hospital. This surgery has been done under the Chief Minister’s Health Grant Scheme. After the surgery, the child is completely healthy now. Dr. Manish told that this open heart surgery of children is being done in the institute only between 1.25 to 1.5 lakh rupees. Whereas in private hospitals, three and a half to five lakh rupees are spent in conducting this type of operation.

Children’s open heart surgery takes five hours

Dr. Manish Mandal said that children’s surgery is very expensive as compared to adults, because it takes five hours or more to perform their surgery. For this reason, the cost of operation increases slightly. At the same time, after the successful surgery, the director of the institute, Dr. Binde Kumar has congratulated the entire team that performed the surgery.

What is Chief Minister Health Grant Scheme

Let us tell you that under the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund Scheme (Chief Minister’s Health Grant Scheme), people suffering from incurable diseases whose annual income is less than two and a half lakh rupees, provide financial assistance for treatment. Under this scheme, funds are provided for the treatment of 14 incurable diseases. In this, assistance is also given for getting treatment outside the state under the scheme. Under this scheme, assistance ranging from Rs 20 thousand to Rs five lakh is given. Under this scheme, this assistance is given to the patients having low income annually and undergoing treatment in hospitals recognized by the State Government and Central Government Health Scheme. Patients referred from these recognized hospitals to other states for treatment are also provided treatment for 14 types of diseases including heart disease, cancer, hip replacement, knee replacement, acid attack injured bone marrow transplant, hepatitis, transgender surgery, eye disease. Government assistance is given for

What is open heart surgery

Open heart surgery is a special type of surgery. In this surgery, the doctor makes an incision in the chest to reach the heart. This is followed by surgery to repair any problems with the heart muscles, valves or arteries. People suffering from coronary heart disease often require this surgery. When a person suffers from coronary heart disease, the blood vessels that supply blood and oxygen to the heart can become narrow and rigid. Which is often called hardening of the arteries. Due to this disease, the risk of heart attack also increases.

Open heart surgery is also done in these situations

Heart transplant requires open heart surgery

This surgery is also done to repair or replace heart valves.

to repair damaged or abnormal areas of the heart

This surgery is also used to place a pacemaker to help the heart beat properly.