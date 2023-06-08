Open letter of BJP leaders to Rahul Gandhi, do not sow ‘poison of hatred’ in the name of ‘love shop’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday former Congress President Rahul Gandhi Hitting back at ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’, alleged that he is sowing ‘poison of hatred’ in its name.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Poonam Mahajan and Pravesh Sahib wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi

The BJP released an ‘open letter’ written by its leaders Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Poonam Mahajan and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma to Rahul Gandhi, detailing the various riots that took place during the Congress rule, some of the Congress leaders from the Gandhi-Nehru family, The Congress has been targeted citing the alleged ‘misbehaviour’ with the leaders, the ‘inhuman’ treatment meted out to its own family members and the ‘hatred’ towards the great personalities of the country.

The ‘shop of love’ or the ‘megamall of hate’

In this letter titled ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ or ‘Nafrat Ka Megamall’, the party leaders Rahul Gandhi But accused of spreading hatred towards India from foreign soil and said that it is not a new thing for his family and his party to do so. Party leaders said, you people have mastered it. If you turn the pages of your family history, they will scream and testify about the stories of hatred and your whole family has opened a megamall of hatred.

What kind of love is this? Smriti Irani pulls up Rahul Gandhi over his ‘love shop’ statement

BJP leaders Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (Retd.), Parvesh Sahib Singh and Poonam Mahajan write to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accuse him of spreading hate against India during his visit to the US pic.twitter.com/H0GSbZWoOw

— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023



Indira Gandhi held the country’s democracy in her fist for 19 months: BJP

BJP leaders said that Rahul Gandhi talks about opening a ‘love shop’ but he forgets that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had kept the democracy of the country in her fist for 19 months. Referring to the Emergency, he said that during this period every person who raised the voice of democratic rights was put in jail. He said, looking at that dark chapter of hatred for the country and countrymen, your love does not seem more than a comedy. BJP leaders said, it is expected that you will take seriously all such examples of ‘love’ of your family and Congress. Along with this, it is expected from you that instead of sowing the poison of hatred in the name of ‘love shop’, you will try to understand the country’s spirit of peace, harmony and unity.

Rahul Gandhi did many programs in America also in the name of love shop

Significantly, during his famous ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Rahul Gandhi had said that he has set out to open a shop of love in the market of hatred. Recently, on his US tour, Rahul Gandhi had participated in several programs organized under the name ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’.