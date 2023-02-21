Opening hours of Moscow pharmacies and polyclinics will change on February holidays

During the February holidays, the work schedule of pharmacies and clinics in Moscow will change. About it informed press service of the Moscow Department of Health on Tuesday, February 21.

The department noted that on February 23, 24 and 26, adult polyclinics will work from 9:00 to 16:00, on February 25 from 9:00 to 18:00. From February 23 to February 26, home care units will be open from 9:00 to 18:00.

In addition, on February 23, 24 and 26, SARS offices will work from 9:00 to 16:00, and on February 25 from 9:00 to 18:00, notes “Moscow 24”.

Trauma centers from February 23 to February 26 will work during the opening hours of polyclinics, writes RT.

Emergency rooms will continue to operate 24/7. Also, the telemedicine center will continue to work around the clock on holidays.

On February 25, children’s polyclinics will be open from 9:00 to 15:00. SARS offices from February 23 to February 26 will be open from 9:00 to 15:00, the city news agency notes “Moscow”.

From February 23 to February 26, home care will be provided from 9:00 to 15:00, calls will be accepted until 14:00.

It will be possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on February 23, 24 and 26 from 9:00 to 16:00, and on February 25 – until 18:00, the site notes kp.ru.

On February 20, it became known that the construction of a new children’s clinic was completed in the metropolitan area of ​​South Medvedkovo. The five-story building was built on Polyarnaya Street. The medical institution will be able to receive about 16 thousand patients, the TV channel notes “360”.

The clinic is equipped with advanced equipment, including a digital X-ray machine and ultrasound technology. NSN.