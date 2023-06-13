Operating period of three pairs of special trains including Patna-Anand Vihar extended, Patna-Puri special train will remain canceled

Indian Railways has extended the operational period of three pairs of summer special trains including Patna-Anand Vihar for the convenience of the passengers. Summer special trains are being run by the Railways during the summer vacations. This information was given by Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar.

Operating period of these trains increased

The running time of train number 03255 Patna – Anand Vihar Special has been increased by four trips. Now this special train will run on every Sunday and Thursday of the week from 18 to 29 June.

Train number 03256 Anand Vihar – Patna Special will run on every Monday and Friday of the week from 19 to 30 June.

The running time of train number 02391 Patna – Anand Vihar Special has been increased by two more trips. Now this special train will also run on 17th and 24th June.

The running time of train number 02392 Anand Vihar – Patna Special has been increased by two more trips. Now this special will run on 18 and 25 June as well.

The running time of train number 03635 Gaya – Anand Vihar Special has been increased by seven more trips. Now this special train will run on every Friday, Monday and Wednesday of the week from 16th to 30th June.

The running time of train number 03636 Anand Vihar – Gaya Special has been increased by seven more trips. Now this special will be run on every Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday of the week from June 17 to July 1.

Train number 03230 Patna- Puri special train starting from Patna Junction will remain canceled on June 15. Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway gave this information. He said that due to unavoidable reasons, the operation of train number 03230 Patna-Puri Special, which was scheduled to start from Patna Junction on June 15, will remain cancelled.