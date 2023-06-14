Operation Clean campaign at Patna, Gaya and Danapur junctions; 7 miscreants arrested with knife, blade, cash and jewelry

Patna. Under Operation Clean, the Railway Police has arrested seven vicious thieves stealing from railway passengers by conducting a checking campaign at Patna, Gaya and Danapur Junction. The arrested accused include Raja Kumar, resident of Mahua in Vaishali district from Patna junction, Rakesh Yadav alias Popular, resident of Beur, Deepak Soni, resident of Parsa Bazar, Dilip Kumar Singh, resident of Rajivnagar and Vinod Kumar Mahto, resident of Sonpur. Jitan Manjhi from Danapur has been arrested with three mobiles. While Ritesh Kumar, a resident of Khagaul, has been arrested from Gaya. All these thieves used to carry out theft incidents in railway stations and trains.

Cash and stolen jewelery found with accused arrested from Gaya

According to the information received, three mobiles, three gold rings, five gold ear rings, two gold bracelets, a watch, two pairs of gold earrings have been recovered from Ritesh Kumar arrested from Gaya Junction. Apart from this, cash of Rs 61470 has also been received. On the other hand, five blades, three scissors, two knives have been recovered from the five accused arrested from Patna Junction. Three stolen mobiles have been recovered from the accused arrested from Danapur.

Missing girl found at Rajendra Nagar terminal

A stray girl named Chandni has been found from Rajendra Terminal. After investigation, the GRP found the girl’s family and handed over the bond to them. On the other hand, 127.395 liters of foreign liquor and 50 liters of country liquor have been recovered by campaigning against liquor at Gaya, Mokama and Patna junctions. At the same time, an accused has also been arrested.

Female TT beat up girl for not showing ticket at Patna Junction, abused her, girl also slapped (youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YknlVdQSPEU)