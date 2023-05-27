Operation Dakhal Dehani: Evicted leaflet holders will get interference on the land in Patna district, DM gave instructions

Patna. Under Operation Dakhal Dehani, the evicted paper holders will be given interference on the land. In Patna district, work will be done to get 430 evicted leaflet holders to interfere on the land they got from the government. By December all such eviction holders will be identified and land will be made available. The Revenue and Land Reforms Minister has given instructions to the officials regarding this.

DM instructed to run the campaign

DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh has asked the concerned officers including the Additional Collector Revenue to intervene in the evicted form holders from the allotted land by running a campaign. Following the instructions of the DM, the condition of the evicted leaflet holders is being ascertained. In the district, Patna City, Barh Masaurhi and Danapur sub-divisions have eviction papers. In this, maximum number of eviction holders are 146 in Ghoswari zone and 95 in Bihta zone.

The work of providing land till December

Evicted leaflet holders have to get interference on their land by December. For this, detailed information is being taken in the concerned zone. Additional Collector Revenue Raman Kumar Sinha told that most of the cases related to the evicted leaflets are in the court. Further action will be taken after the order of the court. Where there is no case in court. Searching for land there, the evicted leaflet holders will be given their rights. For this, instructions have been given to the CO in the concerned zone. Along with this, the concerned SDO and DCLR have to monitor this work.

430 evicted leaflet holders have to interfere

In the district, 430 evicted leaflets have to be given interference on the land. The number of evicted leaflets in the district was 1725. In this, 1295 pamphlet holders were given interference on the ground.

Vacant posts will be restored in Patna’s Sakhi One Stop Center, land will be marked in Patna Sadar and Barh for construction

Zone – Number of evicted leaflets

Khusruppur – 43

flood – 51

Bakhtiyarpur – 39

Pandarak – 49

Ghoswari – 146

Bihta – 95

draft – 2

Dhanrua – 5