‘Operation Ganga’ reflects the indomitable spirit of India: PM

New Delhi, 17 June (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the documentary film ‘The Evacuation: Operation Ganga’ on the safe evacuation of thousands of Indians from Ukraine, saying it will be very informative on aspects related to the operation.

History TV18 has produced a documentary film ‘The Evacuation: Operation Ganga’ based on ‘Operation Ganga’, the biggest rescue mission of the 21st century by the Government of India. This documentary by Maroof Raza depicts the plight of Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine. It shows how Indian students were living in bunkers at that time. They did not even have access to basic amenities like food and water. It is shown in the film that in such a critical situation, how the Modi government started the rescue mission ‘Operation Ganga’ and paved the way for the safe return of the students trapped in the middle of the war.

Responding to a tweet by History TV18, Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Saturday, “Operation Ganga indicates our determination to stand by our people, no matter how difficult the challenge. It also reflects the indomitable spirit of India. This documentary will be very informative on aspects related to this operation.

History TV18 tweeted, “On 24 February 2022, thousands of Indians in Ukraine found themselves trapped in an active war zone. Just two days later, India launched one of the largest air evacuations in the 21st century. In the history-making mission, 90 special flights evacuated over 22,000 Indians and 147 foreign nationals from 18 countries. Watch the inside story in ‘The Evacuation: Operation Ganga’, premiering #Tomorrow at 8PM on HistoryTV18.”