Operation Narcos in Ranchi: RPF Hatia seized 10 kg ganja, two smugglers arrested

Two ganja smugglers have been arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi. Both the people smuggling ganja have been arrested from Hatia station. The value of the seized ganja has been said to be Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand. launched against smugglers ‘Operation Narcos’ Apart from RPF Hatia, members of the flying team of GRP Hatia and RPF Ranchi Division were also involved in this.

RPF-GRP stopped two people on the basis of suspicion

It has been told that this action was taken on Friday i.e. May 19, 2023. Train running from Puri in Odisha to Hatia station in Jharkhand 18452 PURI-HATIA EXPRESS 1 number came on the platform. At the station, the flying team of RPF, GRP Hatia and RPF of Ranchi Division suspected two people. Both were heading towards the exit gate of the station.

Heavy luggage was on the back of a person coming out of Hatia station

One of these people was carrying some heavy luggage on his back. On the basis of suspicion, the team of RPF and GRP stopped both the persons and interrogated them. When his bag was searched, ganja was found in it. Immediately the officers of Hatia RPF gave this information to their senior officer and in-charge of Ranchi division Pawan Kumar.

Arrested 2 people and handed them over to GRP Hatia

As per the instructions of Pawan Kumar, following all the legal formalities, both the persons were arrested along with the ganja. The weight of the ganja recovered from them is 10 kg. Its market value has been said to be Rs 1.20 lakh. After making a Caesar list of the ganja and other things recovered from them, both were arrested. They have been handed over to GRP Hatia for further action.

Three officers in the investigation team

The names of the three officers involved in the investigation team are sub-inspector Deepak Kumar, sub-inspector Suraj Rajbanshi and female sub-inspector Sadhna Kumari.