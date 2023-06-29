Operation of Buddha Purnima Express partially restored, know from when the train will run

Hajipur. Due to yard remodeling work at Varanasi station, train no. Cancellation of operation of 14223/14224 Rajgir-Varanasi-Rajgir Buddha Purnima Express was informed. Now, in view of the convenience of the passengers, after completion of yard remodeling work in Varanasi, train no. 14223/14224 Rajgir-Varanasi-Rajgir Buddha Purnima Express will be diverted to Rajgir and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Jn. (three days a week) with partial closure/opening is being restored as follows.

Will run three days a week till regular operations start

Chief Public Relations Officer Virendra Kumar said that vehicle no. 14223 Rajgir – Varanasi Buddha Purnima Express – Train no. The operation of 14223 Rajgir-Varanasi Buddha Purnima Express is being restored from Rajgir to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction instead of Varanasi on three days a week- Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday with effect from 02.07.2023.

train time table will remain same

Train no. 14224 Varanasi-Rajgir Buddha Purnima Express – Train no. till commencement of regular operation from Varanasi. 14224 Varanasi-Rajgir Buddha Purnima Express train is being restored from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn instead of Varanasi on three days a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday with effect from 03.07.2023. The time table of this train will remain same between Rajgir and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction in up and down direction.