Operation of Gastrology OPD will start in Ranchi Sadar Hospital from today, know on which days this facility will be available

The scope of medical service is being expanded in Ranchi Sadar Hospital. Apart from OPD, surgery facility is being provided. Under this, treatment for diseases related to stomach and liver will also be available from Tuesday. in the hospital for Department of Gastroenterology is being started. The Critical Care Department will be inaugurated on the sixth floor of the new super specialty block of Sadar.

With the commencement of the Department of Gastrology, now the poor will not have to go to private hospitals for the treatment of diseases related to stomach and intestinal problems. Patients will get free facilities under the Chief Minister’s Critical Illness Scheme and Health Benefits Scheme linked to Ayushman. At the same time, the hospital management will consider soon to give the benefit of this facility to the general patients.

OPD facility three days a week

From Tuesday, Dr. Jayant Ghosh will provide his services in the hospital as a gastroenterologist. Apart from this, he will also examine the concerned patients on other days. OPD will be operated three days a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon. During this, patients will be able to get their treatment done by reaching OPD. On the other hand, for the remaining three days, investigations and other types of tests will be done.

It is the first Sadar Hospital of the state, where OPD of Gastrology Department is being operated regularly. This is a very expensive treatment, so patients of Ayushman Yojana are being added. Common patients should also get treatment at the lowest rate, the idea is going on.

– Dr. Vinod Kumar, Civil Surgeon, Ranchi

