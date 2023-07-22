Operation Operation Drishti: More than 3,000 CCTVs in 7 districts of Prayagraj zone, police will keep an eye on every activity

Lucknow. To maintain strict vigil on the roads of Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur cities under Prayagraj region, the police is planning to install at least 3181 CCTVs at 1466 places in these districts. For this, the concerned district police have appealed to the business community, officials of educational institutions, owners of major establishments to connect and set up a network of CCTV sets to enhance security. A massive campaign has been launched. Be aware that apart from the currently installed cameras, “Operation Drishti” is being started by the police by appealing to the public to implement this scheme in a comprehensive and organized manner.

Focus on roadside commercial establishments

Additional Director General (Prayagraj Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar says that the police is coordinating with the officials of traders, business centers and major establishments. Encouraging them to install a network of CCTVs in their campuses. This will help the police to keep an eye on law breakers in case of any incident or accident. The ADG said that all these measures are being launched under “Operation Drishti”. Police is seeking active participation from the public. Since CCTVs are already installed in most of the commercial establishments and other prominent buildings, the police can maximize its utility in an organized manner.

The character of Gyanvapi Masjid has not changed, neither Hindus got the right of regular worship, the lawyer of Hindus said this

how many in which district

As per the records, there are total 562 CCTVs at 181 locations in Kaushambi and 35 more CCTVs will be installed at 16 other locations. Similarly, Fatehpur has 852 CCTVs at 491 locations and 50 more cameras will be installed at 37 locations. In Pratapgarh, 1109 CCTV cameras will be installed at 521 places. Prayagraj range includes three districts – Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur. There will be 2608 cameras at 1246 fixed locations. Similarly, there will be a total of 573 cameras at 220 fixed locations in the four districts of Chitrakoot Dham range Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur and Banda. Installation of these cameras will not only ensure better traffic management but will also help in effective crime control.

Identification of law breakers will be ensured

Under Operation Drishti, the police aim to ensure maximum utilization of the installed CCTV sets, which will not only help police curb incidents of crime, but also ensure a safe feeling among residents, said a senior policeman. If any incident happens, the CCTV footage will help the police to ascertain the identity of the law breakers.

Gyanvapi Case: Aurangzeb will rise again – Tales of Ahilyabai Holkar, know what things will be known in the ASI survey

This is Operation Operation Vision

The UP Police has started an exercise to create a sense of security among the general public, especially women, by using CCTV cameras to monitor criminals, control crime and unveil incidents in the state. The Director General of Police of UP has issued instructions to all Zonal Additional Director General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Regional Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police to arrange CCTV cameras in all the districts of the state. Guidelines have been issued regarding the standard operating procedure prepared for uniformity in the operation and installation of CCTV cameras to be installed in urban and rural areas of all the districts of the state.

so the operation started

By strengthening public security, especially women security, a new sense of security can be created in them. The image of the police should be improved by using the footage of cameras in the unveiling of criminal incidents. The camera footage should be used for investigation to save innocent lives and find the real culprit. By connecting with cameras installed in Safe City and Smart City, they can be used for monitoring safe environment and other schemes. The local police (station in-charge, beat sub-inspector and BPO) should make personal contact with the elite people of their area and motivate them to install cameras at one or more places, explaining the importance of CCTV cameras.

Selection of locations for camera installation

From the point of view of security and crime-control, the selection of public places, intersections and intersections required for installation of cameras is being done carefully. Apart from the station in-charge, the opinion of the concerned jurisdictional officer and other officers will also be included in this. While selecting the places for installation of cameras, priority will be given to those places where incidents have happened in the past. Criminally sensitive places. Sponsors, elite citizens, commercial banks, petrol pumps etc. establishments will be motivated to focus cameras installed on their private establishments towards parks, roads and public places.

command and control centers were set up

For better use of cameras and better analysis of their footage, ‘Operation Drishti’ control room has been set up in Police Control Room, UP-112 Control Room. In the event of any incident, footage of cameras installed between different places can be seen. Police will be able to analyze. Live monitoring of high quality CCTV cameras installed inside the city will also be done through this control room.

Standard of cameras also fixed

CCTV cameras should be of prescribed standard and their quality should be of high quality, so that uniformity remains in them and they can be put to good use when required. Special care will be taken for the facility of permanent internet connectivity in the cameras. The standards of NVR, DVR, PoE etc. equipment connected to CCTV cameras have also been fixed.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvc50WNBNB4)