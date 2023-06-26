Operations of many trains including Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj in Bihar canceled till June 28, see quick list

Bihar News: Several trains have been canceled in Bihar till June 28. Non-interlocking work is to be done at Semra railway station of Narkatiaganj-Muzaffarpur railway section. Regarding this, 10 passenger trains including a pair of fast passenger running between Muzaffarpur to Narkatiaganj have been canceled for different dates. The routes of long distance trains including express are being changed by the Railways.

Passengers had to face difficulties



Please tell that after the end of the polytechnic examination held at the district headquarters on Sunday, a huge crowd of examinees reached the station to catch the train. However, the station administration was repeatedly announcing the cancellation of the train and changing the route. But, for four-five hours, the candidates stood at the station waiting for the Bandra train. As soon as the Bandra Express arrived in the evening, the crowd of examinees to board the train became uncontrollable. Due to overcrowding, ordinary passengers had to face a lot of trouble.

List of canceled trains till these dates



– 05209 Raxaul-Narkatiagang 26 and 27 June

– 05210 Narkatiaganj – Raxaul June 27

– 05257 Muzaffarpur – Narkatiaganj from 25 to 27 June

– 05259 Muzaffarpur – Narkatiaganj till June 28

– 05260 Narkatiaganj – Muzaffarpur till June 28

– 05262 Raxaul – Muzaffarpur till June 28

– 05287 Muzaffarpur – Raxaul from 25 to 27 June

– 05288 Raxaul – Muzaffarpur from 25 to 28 June

– 05215 Ex. Muj.- Narkatiganj 25 to 27 June

– 05216 Narkatiganj – Muj. June 25 to June 27

Decision taken regarding non interlocking work

Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway Hajipur, Virendra Kumar has given this information by issuing a letter. It has been told that non-interlocking work is going to be done at Semra station of Narkatiaganj-Muzaffarpur railway section. Due to this, the operation of 10 trains has been canceled for the time being. Whereas, it has been decided to operate 30 express trains via Sitamarhi, Raxaul and Sugauli.

