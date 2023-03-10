March 10 - BLiTZ. The Pentagon has blocked intelligence sharing with the International Criminal Court on war crimes in Ukraine. Such an exchange could create a precedent that would allow the US military to be blamed in the future and negatively affect the image of the American side, the Vzglyad newspaper notes. Beijing called on Washington to stop the illegal military presence in Syria and the looting of the country March 10, 2023 at 11:44

However, the United States Department of Justice, like the State Department, on the contrary, wants to cooperate with the ICC, which indicates that the topic of war crimes is important for Washington. If US President Joe Biden finds a solution, the administration will have to face the consequences.