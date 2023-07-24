Oppenheimer VS Barbie: Oppenheimer and Barbie who won the weekend, collected so much on the third day

Oppenheimer VS Barbie BO Collection Day 3: These days the fever of two Hollywood films has gripped everyone on social media. The first is Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ (Oppenheimer box office collection day 3) and the second is Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ (Barbie box office collection day 3). Both the movies are being praised everywhere. At the same time, fans are gathering in theaters to watch the film. Now the weekend box office collection of Hollywood films has come to the fore. Let us know who earned how much.

Oppenheimer Box Office Collection

Oppenheimer, which released in theaters on Friday, is doing very well at the box office in India. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the weekend collection of the film has brought the earnings close to 50 crores. Contrary to the worldwide box office figures, Oppenheimer is doing better than Barbie in India. According to the report of Sacnilk.com, Oppenheimer earned 17.25 crores in India on the third day of its release in all languages. The film earned 14.50 crores on the first day of release and 17.25 crores on the second day of release. Currently, Oppenheimer’s total earnings are Rs 49 crore.

barbie box office collection

The craze for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s film Barbie has increased a lot in India. Female fans are arriving to watch the film in Barbie look. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film was released alongside Christopher Nolan’s dark drama Oppenheimer, sparking worldwide Barbenheimer fever. According to a report in Sacnilk.com, as per the initial estimates, Barbie collected around 7 crores in India on Sunday. The film took an opening of 5 crores and collected 6.5 crores on Saturday. Now the total earning in three days has gone up to 18.50 crores.

about barbie movie

However, the situation is different in North America, where Barbie is ruling the Oppenheimer. According to AFP, Barbie conquered the North American box office in its first weekend, earning an impressive $155 million. At the same time, Oppenheimer has also earned $ 80.5 million. Let us tell you that the film revolves around Barbie and Ken, who embark on a journey of self-discovery after an existential crisis. The film also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell.

About the Oppenheimer Film

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, stars Emily Blunt as his wife, Catherine Oppenheimer. Matt Damon plays General Leslie Groves, head of the Manhattan Project. Robert Downey Jr. played Lewis Strauss, a senior member of the United States Atomic Energy Commission. The film also stars Florence Pugh, Casey Affleck, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh and Rami Malek. And according to an AFP report, Oppenheimer grossed $80.5 million at the US box office, while Barbie grossed $155 million.

Google brought this feature for Barbie

Google has come up with an exciting feature for Barbie Movie. This has given a rosy touch to the search results for the film and its characters. Typing Barbie, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, or Greta Gerwig triggers a magical pink transformation and the screen glows pink, thrilling fans around the world. Fans of the film have taken to social media to express their excitement. One user wrote, “If you search Margot Robbie and Barbie, Google will turn pink.” Another person said, “The promo of this film is crazy.” Another user said, “Oh my god, I just found out that when you watch a Barbie movie on Google, the screen turns pink and glittery, so cute.”

